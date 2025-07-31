Launched in November 2024, the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (GRNY) has garnered impressive attention, as seen in its AUM swelling to $2b in less than 9 months. That is even more impressive given that the ETF is
GRNY: A Quant-Fundamental Playbook Built For Alpha
Summary
- Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF's rapid AUM growth and strong initial returns highlight investor confidence in Fundstrat's active, conviction-based 'Granny Shots' methodology.
- The ETF's unique multi-theme, fundamentally driven approach, and agile portfolio management offer high alpha potential and differentiated sector allocations.
- GRNY demonstrates resilience, outperforming in market rallies and limiting underperformance in downturns, suggesting strong risk-adjusted return prospects.
- Despite a limited track record, I recommend a buy due to its innovative strategy and promising performance, with prudent portfolio exposure advised.
