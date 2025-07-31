Terna S.p.A. (TERRF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Terna S.p.A. (OTCPK:TERRF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Francesco Beccali - Chief Financial Officer

Giuseppina Di Foggia - CEO, GM & Non-Independent Director

Stefano Gamberini - Head of Investor Relations

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I welcome you to Terna's Consolidated Results First Half 2025 Conference Call.

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Terna's first half results presentation. The call will be hosted by our CEO and General Manager, Giuseppina Di Foggia; and our CFO, Francesco Beccali.

Following the presentation, we will have the Q&A session

Giuseppina Di Foggia

Thank you, Stefano, and good afternoon, everyone. Before looking at the figures, I'd like to take a moment to highlight some of our most recent achievements.

In March, we presented the new 10-year national development plan. This plan outlines the main grid development projects requiring investments of over EUR 23 billion by 2034.

Shortly after we published the updated 2024, 2028 sales plan, which sets out investments totaling EUR 17.7 billion. These investments are aimed at improving the efficiency, resilience, sustainability and security of our grid while also supporting the integration of renewable energy sources.

In doing so, Terna continues to reinforce its role as a key enabler of the energy transition, helping the system move towards decarbonization and reducing reliance on foreign energy.

The 7% increase in CapEx compared to the previous plan is mainly driven by the security plan, which focuses on enhancing