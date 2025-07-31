Blackbaud: Growth Drivers Will Be Tough To Sustain As Renewal Cohorts Shrink
Summary
- Small-cap tech stocks like Blackbaud are outperforming expectations, with BLKB rallying after a Q2 beat-and-raise.
- Despite the post-earnings surge, I remain skeptical about the sustainability of Blackbaud's current growth drivers.
- Blackbaud raised its 2024 revenue, margin, and EPS guidance, making valuation metrics look attractive versus peers.
- However, once we head into 2026, the majority of Blackbaud's customers will already be on higher-priced contracts, reducing the power of pricing increases as an organic growth driver.
- I remain at a sell rating here as Blackbaud faces a sharp debt load and an uncertain macro that may upend its transactional revenue.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.