Blackbaud: Growth Drivers Will Be Tough To Sustain As Renewal Cohorts Shrink

Gary Alexander
Summary

  • Small-cap tech stocks like Blackbaud are outperforming expectations, with BLKB rallying after a Q2 beat-and-raise.
  • Despite the post-earnings surge, I remain skeptical about the sustainability of Blackbaud's current growth drivers.
  • Blackbaud raised its 2024 revenue, margin, and EPS guidance, making valuation metrics look attractive versus peers.
  • However, once we head into 2026, the majority of Blackbaud's customers will already be on higher-priced contracts, reducing the power of pricing increases as an organic growth driver.
  • I remain at a sell rating here as Blackbaud faces a sharp debt load and an uncertain macro that may upend its transactional revenue.

As the Q2 earnings season continues, we're rather unsurprised to see several large-cap behemoths that have exposure to consumer spending, like Chipotle (CMG) and Starbucks (SBUX) report disappointing sales growth. But one pocket of the market

Gary Alexander
Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017.

