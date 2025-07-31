Wednesday morning, Generac Holdings (GNRC) came in with their Q2 earnings, and while beating estimates was perhaps not that big of a surprise, the size of the beat impressed the market, resulting in the price of the
Generac Soars On Another Earnings Beat, But Tariff Risks Remain
Summary
- Generac delivered a strong Q2 earnings beat and raised guidance, driven by robust residential and data center demand, especially in hurricane-prone US regions.
- Gross margins improved despite tariffs, as Generac successfully passed higher costs to customers without hurting demand, supporting continued earnings outperformance.
- Risks include ongoing tariff uncertainty and a contraction in the solar segment, but climate-driven demand and data center growth remain tailwinds.
- While no longer a deep value, Generac still deserves a buy rating for its sector-leading performance and ability to maintain pricing power amid challenges.
