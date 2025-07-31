The New (American) World Industrial Order

Jul. 31, 2025 5:15 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Financial Sense
4.1K Followers

Summary

  • I entered July 2025 convinced that US manufacturing was riding a wave of reshoring, but by month’s end, a more powerful story had emerged.
  • While Europe was a breakthrough, Asia remained central to the broader reshoring story.
  • The steel and aluminum sectors remain mired in tariff contention, with 50% duties unchanged and potential quotas still unsettled under EU coordination.

Electric photovoltaic solar panels installed on shopping mall building rooftop for production of green ecological electricity. Concept of producing sustainable energy

Bilanol/iStock via Getty Images

By Ryan J. Puplava, CMT®, CTS™, CES™

I entered July 2025 convinced that US manufacturing was riding a wave of reshoring, but by month’s end, a more powerful story had emerged—one of global realignment, strategic diplomacy, and fiscal transformation. From

This article was written by

Financial Sense
4.1K Followers
Cited by Barron's as one of the top financial websites to visit on the weekend, Financial Sense (www.financialsense.com) provides educational resources to the broad public audience through a daily podcast, editorials, current news and resource links on salient financial market issues. Begun in 1985 as a local talk radio program, Financial Sense Newshour (www.financialsense.com/financial-sense-newshour) is a weekly webcast with host Jim Puplava and top financial thinkers. Writing staff of Financial Sense includes: Jim Puplava, Chris Puplava, Ryan Puplava, and Cris Sheridan.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News