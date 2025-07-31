Entegris: Semi Supplier Is Still Struggling

Jul. 31, 2025 7:30 AM ETEntegris, Inc. (ENTG) StockENTG
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Entegris remains fundamentally well positioned in semiconductors, but sluggish recovery, high debt, and weak growth keep me cautious on shares.
  • Recent stabilization and a 20% share price pullback have improved relative risk-reward, but not enough for a compelling investment case yet.
  • Earnings multiples are still demanding, with earnings power stuck and leverage around 4x EBITDA, despite some operational improvements and modest deleveraging.
  • Capital investments may boost future growth, but current returns and risk-reward remain unappealing. I remain on the sidelines for now.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Entegris, a materials and solutions provider to the microelectronics industries, at i2M Center for Advanced Materials Science in Bedford, MA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

At the very start of this year, I called Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) a well-positioned yet pricey story, a conclusion drawn even after shares had been coming down already. The company is very well positioned, yet tough market conditions, debt

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service, we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs, and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.95K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ENTG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENTG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENTG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News