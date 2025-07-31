The United States has built up its conventional military to take on China should war ever come to pass. Yet ironically, the United States has also failed to counter one of China's greatest strengths: its stranglehold on rare earths extraction, and especially, refinement. Indeed, the overall
REMX Will Enjoy A Big Beautiful Rare Earths Boost
Summary
- VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF offers broad exposure to global rare earth companies, benefiting from rising government investment and supply chain diversification efforts amid US-China tensions.
- The ETF's attractive valuation, solid P/E and P/B ratios, and reasonable management costs support my buy rating, especially given potential industry tailwinds.
- While technological advances could reduce rare earth dependency, demand should remain robust in the near term, making REMX a compelling opportunity.
- REMX's geographic diversification, including Chinese holdings, positions it to benefit regardless of shifts in global supply dynamics or government policy changes.
