The Case For Greek Equities: Deep Emerging Market Value With Developed Market Stability
Summary
- Greek equities have demonstrated robust momentum in 2025, with the MSCI Greece Index (Net) returning over 67.6% year to date through July 15th.
- Moody’s upgraded Greece to investment-grade status in March 2025, marking the end of a 15-year period of sub-investment-grade ratings.
- Potential reclassification of Greek equities to Developed Market status by FTSE Russell and MSCI could attract significant passive inflows.
