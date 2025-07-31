Corporate-Signed U.S. Clean Energy Surpasses 130 GW Amid Shifting Policy Support
Summary
- Corporate offtakers contracted over 11.5 GW of US clean energy in the roughly five-month period since our February 2025 update.
- Corporate clean energy procurement maintained solid momentum during the first few months of Trump's second term in office, despite all the chatter around the new administration having a new US energy focus.
- Solar continues to dominate corporate clean energy deals, with 7.9 GW of photovoltaic capacity contracts signed in the US since the February update.
- By location, corporate deals in the US, once again, heavily favored Texas, where 4.8 GW of clean energy deals were signed since the February update.
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.