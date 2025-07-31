Fintech funding rebounded sharply in the second quarter of 2025, reaching $11 billion globally across 390 funding rounds, according to our analysis of S&P Global Market Intelligence data. It was the first time fintech funding surpassed $10 billion since the
Venture Capitalists Drive Q2 2025 Fintech Funding Above $10B With Mega Rounds
Summary
- The second quarter of 2025 funding data tells a story of capital concentration, sector rotation and investor discipline.
- Investors are rotating out of risk-heavy models like lending and into capital-efficient, defensible verticals like payments infrastructure, data and insurance platforms.
- Cross-border payments continued to attract capital, driven by ongoing demand for infrastructure that solves fragmentation in global money movement and investor interest in niche, tech-enabled corridors.
