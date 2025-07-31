Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) has been smashed by the market, down around 7% the morning after reporting, what I considered, an optimistic Q1 FY26 earnings. The stock is still up over 60% YTD. I think this pullback is unwarranted and will be brief, providing
Nextracker: Buy This Solar Tech Leader On Its Upgraded Guidance, Growth, And Valuation
Summary
- Nextracker's Q1 FY26 earnings beat expectations, with strong YoY growth, upgraded guidance, and a robust backlog, making the recent stock pullback a buying opportunity.
- NXT leads the solar tracking industry with expanding global market share, exceptional profitability, and a healthy balance sheet with no debt.
- New AI and robotics initiatives position the company for future innovation, while strong U.S. manufacturing partnerships help mitigate policy headwinds.
- Valuation remains attractive vs. peers, supported by rapid earnings growth and industry leadership—I'm confident NXT is a buy at current levels.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.