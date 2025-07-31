Martin Currie Emerging Markets Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Martin Currie sees a robust long-term outlook for emerging markets, driven by undervalued growth companies and structural sector tailwinds.
  • The firm expects technology, India, and China to be the biggest drivers of emerging market returns through 2025 and beyond.
  • Chinese internet companies are ramping up AI-related capital expenditures, which could fuel stronger business models and broader economic recovery.
  • Discover why Martin Currie believes selective, stock-focused strategies will thrive in today’s volatile global landscape.

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: Emerging markets (EM) gained nearly 3% during the first quarter. The asset class saw a broad-based recovery across most countries, with only a few lagging in the period (namely countries in Southeast Asia and Taiwan). Key outperformers were China, led

