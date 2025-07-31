Actively Managed EM Bonds: The Edge Investors Need

Jul. 31, 2025 7:10 AM ETEMBAX
VanEck
4.86K Followers

Summary

  • Many fixed income portfolios have historically overlooked emerging markets bonds, despite significant shifts in global fiscal dynamics.
  • Over the past 25 years, EM governments have transitioned from fiscal deficits to surpluses, while developed market governments have increasingly accumulated debt.
  • The VanEck Emerging Markets Bond Fund adopts a comprehensive approach, investing across the entire EM bond spectrum to maximize opportunity and manage risk in a complex global environment.

Bond Finance Banking Technology concept. Trade Market

Funtap

A blended, actively managed EM bond strategy taps into the full EM debt universe, aiming to boost flexibility, manage risk and deliver stronger long-term returns for investors.

Many fixed income portfolios have historically overlooked emerging markets (EM) bonds, despite significant shifts

This article was written by

VanEck
4.86K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: https://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EMBAX--
VanEck Emerging Markets Bond Fund Class A

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News