Altria (NYSE:MO) is a dependable dividend stock for many income investors. For some, it is the dependable dividend stock. In my view, it almost looks great, but for it to be a good income at low risk, we have to
Altria: The Tricky Things About The Dividend
Summary
- Altria's dividend growth and high yield are appealing, supported by stable operating cash flows over the past decade.
- The business model relies heavily on smokeable tobacco, with margin improvements—not top-line growth—driving recent cash flow gains.
- Cigarette volumes are in secular decline, with competition from vaping and health concerns eroding the customer base and limiting future growth.
- Given flat revenues, high leverage, and industry headwinds, I believe MO is fairly valued and rate it a hold, not a buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.