Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 17:00 January 1, 0000 6:06 PM ET

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call

July 30, 2025 05:00 PM ET

Company Participants

John E. Kao - Founder, CEO & Director

James M. Head - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Dale Gillmor - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Hua Ha - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

John Wilson Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Jared Phillip Haase - William Blair & Company L.L.C.

Craig Jones - BofA Securities,

Ryan M. Langston - TD Cowen

Andrew Mok - Barclays Bank PLC

Jessica Elizabeth Tassan - Piper Sandler & Co.

Jonathan Yong - UBS

Benjamin Whitman Mayo - Leerink Partners LLC,

John Paul Stansel - JPMorgan Chase & Co

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Alignment Healthcare's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded. Leading today's call are John Kao, Founder and CEO; and Jim Head, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, we would like to remind you that certain statements made during this call will be forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and reflect our current expectations based on our beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to us.

Descriptions of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors sections of our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Although we believe our expectations are reasonable, we undertake no obligation to revise any statements to reflect changes that occur after this call.

In addition, please note that the company will be discussing