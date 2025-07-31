Seatrium Limited (SMBMF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Seatrium Limited (OTCPK:SMBMF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 11:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Hsueh-Jeng Lu - CFO & Executive VP of Strategy

Leng Yeow Ong - CEO & Executive Director

Winston Cheng - Corporate Participant

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications - Corporate Participant

Conference Call Participants

Luis A. Hilado - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Pei Hwa Ho - DBS Bank Ltd., Research Division

Rahul Bhatia - HSBC Global Investment Research

Winston Cheng

Good morning, and welcome to Seatrium's First Half 2025 Results Briefing. I'm Winston Cheng from the Investor Relations and Corporate Communications team. With me today is our Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Chris Ong, and our Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Stephen Lu. We'll kick off today's briefing with the CEO's address, followed by the CFO's financial review and the CEO's take on priorities and outlook for the company. At the conclusion of the briefing, we will have ample time for questions and answers.

And with that, let me turn the presentation over to Mr. Chris Ong.

Leng Yeow Ong

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for Seatrium Group's first half 2025 Results Briefing. Before we dive into the numbers, let me take a moment to reflect on the broader industry landscape. The first half of 2025 has tested the resilience of global markets. Trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainties have postponed investment decisions, creating headwinds across maritime trade and in offshore development. Yet amid these challenges, there are reasons for cautious optimism. The oil and gas sector remains active and while offshore wind currently face headwinds, there's continued momentum in Asia Pacific and Europe.

Crucially, Seatrium continues to benefit from a diversified and resilient order book that extends through to 2031. This breadth across geographies and segments not only strengthens our revenue visibility but also helps