L'Oreal: Encouraging Green Shoots, But Not Enough

Jay Capital
1.34K Followers

Summary

  • I maintain a hold rating on L’Oreal as recovery in China and the US is offset by persistent headwinds in Luxe and dermatological beauty divisions.
  • LRLCF's 2Q25 results showed mixed performance: strong North America and China rebounds, but Luxe sales declined and dermatological beauty growth slowed sharply.
  • US tariffs on EU beauty imports introduce a new risk, particularly impacting high-margin luxury and fragrance segments and adding pressure to near-term profitability.

Facade of the building housing L"Oréal"s global headquarters, Clichy, France

HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Summary

Following my coverage on L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF), for which I recommended a hold rating as I was worried about the weak demand in China, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts

This article was written by

Jay Capital
1.34K Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LRLCF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LRLCF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LRLCY
--
LRLCF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News