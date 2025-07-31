Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JAPSY) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:JAPSY) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Yuji Saito

Once again, my name is Saito, Chief Financial Officer of the JAL Group. Thank you very much for your participation in the financial results briefing for Q1 of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

Please see page three.

Revenues for Q1 were JPY471 billion, an increase of over 10% from the previous year, due to continued strong international passenger demand and