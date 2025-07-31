Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dennis J. Walsh - VP, OR

Hugo Sarrazin - CEO, President & Director

Sarah Walter Blanchard - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joshua Phillip Baer - Morgan Stanley

Ryan Michael MacDonald - Needham & Company

Jason Ross Tilchen - Canaccord Genuity

Yi Fu Lee - Cantor Fitzgerald

Patrick James McIlwee - William Blair & Company

Steven Pawlak - Robert W. Baird

Devin Au - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Nafeesa Gupta - BofA Securities

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Udemy's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dennis Walsh, Udemy's Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Dennis J. Walsh

Thank you. Joining me today are Udemy's Chief Executive Officer, Hugo Sarrazin; and Chief Financial Officer, Sarah Blanchard. During this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or anticipated.

For a complete discussion of risks associated with these forward-looking statements, we encourage you to refer to our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our forward-looking statements are based upon information currently available to us. We caution you to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any duty or obligation to update or alter our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

During this call, certain financial performance measures may be discussed that differ from comparable measures contained in our financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with U.S. generally