Hermès: Better Than Expected Revenues Encourage Holding On
Summary
- Hermès reported better-than-expected revenue growth in its Q2 2025 results, standing out compared to peers like LVMH.
- The pickup in demand in the Asia-Pacific ex-Japan is especially encouraging, given its size. The gross margin also expanded, and the operating margin was sustained.
- However, a smaller net profit and a downward revision in my estimates for 2025 indicate that its market multiples stay too high to make it one to Buy.
