Keppel Ltd. (KPELF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Keppel Ltd. (OTCPK:KPELF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 10:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chin Hua Loh - CEO & Executive Director

Kevin Chng - Chief Financial Officer

Hua Mui Tan - CEO of Fund Management & Chief Investment Officer

Manjot Singh Mann - CEO of Connectivity & M1 and Chief Digital Officer

Lu-yi Lim - Chief Executive Officer of Real Estate Division

Joo Ling Lim - Chief Executive Officer of Infrastructure Division

Conference Call Participants

Qianqiao Wang - HSBC Global Investment Research

Brandon Lee - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Lim Siew Khee - CGS International

Xuan Tan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Zhiwei Foo - Macquarie Research

Rachel Tan - Macquarie Research

Pei Hwa Ho - DBS Bank Ltd., Research Division

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the conference for Keppel Ltd's First Half Financial Results for 2025.

We have on the panel this morning. From your left, Mr. Manjot Singh Mann, CEO Connectivity and CEO M1; Mr. Louis Lim, CEO of Real Estate; Ms. Christina Tan, CEO of Fund Management and Chief Investment Officer; Mr. Loh Chin Hua, CEO; Mr. Kevin Chng, CFO; and Ms. Cindy Lim, CEO Infrastructure.

We will begin the session with presentations by CEO, Mr. Loh Chin Hua; and CFO, Mr. Kevin Chng, followed by the question-and-answer session. Mr. Loh, please.

Chin Hua Loh

Good morning. Keppel delivered strong results in the first half of 2025 despite a volatile global environment, underpinned by our timely and impactful transformation into a global asset manager and operator, focused on growing FUM and recurring income with an asset-light strategy.

Today, we are recognized as a trusted investment partner with $91 billion in funds under management as at end June 2025.

We have also made substantial headway in pivoting to an asset-light