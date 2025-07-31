Semiconductor Industry Updates: Hyperscalers Go Vertical And Policy Clouds Linger

VanEck
4.86K Followers

Summary

  • Meta and Amazon unveiled new AI chip strategies, while traditional players like Marvell and Micron are seeing momentum in HBM and connectivity.
  • Amazon confirmed the internal rollout of Trainium2 and Inferentia3, both designed to handle model training and inference at AWS scale.
  • Meta’s launch of “Artemis,” its in-house AI inference chip, signals a new phase in hyperscaler silicon independence.

Intricate design of a computer chip on a circuit board surrounded by electronic components

adventtr

Hyperscalers double down on AI chips, memory surges on HBM demand, and M&A talk rises amid labor and export policy clouds in a fast-evolving semiconductor landscape.

3 Key Takeaways This Month

  • AI Buildout Accelerates Across Sectors: From hyperscalers

This article was written by

