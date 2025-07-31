Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: All Eyes On Amazon And Apple

Prykhodov

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Apple (AAPL) expected to report 'good headline numbers' says Wedbush. Amazon (AMZN) Q2 2025 Earnings Preview. (00:24) Bessent: Trump baby accounts 'a backdoor' for privatizing Social Security. (02:25) OpenAI rival Manus reportedly gears up for major upgrade to core agent platform. (03:27)

This is an abridged transcript.

Amazon and Apple will report earnings today after market close.

Let’s start with Amazon.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $162.09B (+9.5% Y/Y).

Key themes for the earnings update and conference call with management include AI innovation with AWS’s AI-powered services under scrutiny and efficiency gains in logistics.

Investors are also watching for margin trends in AWS, as increased capital spending could affect profitability.

Major suppliers to Amazon with a strong post-earnings trading correlation include Aterian (ATER), NovaBay Pharma (NBY), and Air Transport (ATSG).

Options trading implies a 5.5% swing for Amazon following the report.

A wildcard would be an announcement of a hike in the price of Amazon Prime, with the company approaching four years since the last increase.

As we said, Apple is also set to report today…

Analysts led by Daniel Ives said the Street will be focused on Apple delivering good headline numbers with a mini rebound in China iPhone sales front and center.

In addition, the analysts expect a strong Services number that shows upside this quarter and continues to hold up very firm.

"This quarter is just the appetizer for the main event which is the launch of iPhone 17 in September.”

But the "elephant in the room" continues to be Apple's AI growth strategy.

They say Apple needs to start making some significant headway on its AI strategy because patience is wearing thin among investors, and importantly, developers.

Both companies will have their conference call today at 4pm.

Meta and Microsoft reported earnings on Wednesday and that’s the topic of the Wall Street Breakfast newsletter. A link to the newsletter is in show notes.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent likened the "Trump Accounts" program, which would allow parents to create investment accounts for their children under the age of 18, to "a backdoor" for privatizing Social Security.

Under the program, the U.S. government will add $1,000 into each account for citizens born from 2025 through 2028. Parents can contribute up to $5,000 a year to these accounts, which would be invested in an index fund that tracks U.S. stocks.

Critics said Bessent's comments contrasted the Trump administration's stance, as President Donald Trump repeatedly said he would not touch Social Security.

Bessent later clarified saying, “Trump Baby Accounts are an additive benefit for future generations, which will supplement the sanctity of Social Security's guaranteed payments." He went on to say, "This is not an either-or question: our administration is committed to protecting Social Security and to making sure seniors have more money."

Chinese AI startup Manus is reportedly set to release a major update that would allow multiple AI agents to collaborate on research.

The function, called Wide Research, will enable Manus to process large numbers of data entries simultaneously by roping in multiple AI agents, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the development.

The tool will become available as soon as this week, the people said, starting with a top-tier subscription priced at $199 a month.

What’s Trending on Seeking Alpha:

Meta signals $66B–$72B 2025 capex outlook as superintelligence and AI investments accelerate

Microsoft surges after 'slam-dunk' Q4, company continues to capitalize on 'AI Revolution,' says Wedbush

Qualcomm targets $22B in automotive and IoT revenue by 2029 as AI momentum accelerates

Catalyst watch:

Shareholders with NV5 Global (NVEE) and Acuren (TIC) will vote on the planned $1.7B merger between the two companies.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is down 0.3% at $69/barrel. Bitcoin is up 0.6% at $118,000. Gold is up 1% at $3,307.

The FTSE 100 is up 0.2% and the DAX is up 0.1%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: AB InBev (BUD) -11% – Shares plunged after the brewer reported a steeper-than-expected 1.9% drop in Q2 volumes, missing forecasts for a 0.3% decline, despite gains in revenue and profit. The slump was driven by weakness in China, where volumes fell 7.4% and the company admitted it was underperforming the industry, as well as Brazil, due to tough comparisons.

On today’s economic calendar: