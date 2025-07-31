The Fed Isn't Sure About The Economy Anymore

Manika Premsingh
Investing Group

Summary

  • The latest FOMC statement highlights the possibility of softer US growth. But with strong labor markets and rising inflation, the Fed was only partly dovish.
  • Nevertheless, market expectations are significantly stacked in favor of a rate cut in September, though the probability has shown sharp fluctuations recently.
  • The current macroeconomic picture is at odds with rising markets with gains across sectors. But it's probably not the time to relax, with defensives still being the best options.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Green Growth Giants. Learn More »

FED federal reserve of USA sybol and sign.

Bet_Noire

With inflation inching up in June and possible support to the US economy from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act [OBBBA], I had recently ruled out the possibility of the Fed sounding dovish in its next Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) statement (see

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh
3.86K Followers

Manika is a macroeconomist with over 20 years of experience in industries including investment management, stock broking, investment banking. She also runs the profile Long Term Tips [LTT], which focuses on the generational opportunity in the green economy. Her investing group, Green Growth Giants, takes the theme a step further from LTT with a deeper dive into opportunities presented by the segment.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
DIA
--
IVV
--
IWM
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News