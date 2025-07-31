Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWKY) Q2 2025 Q&A Earnings Call Transcript

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:BMWKY) Q2 2025 Earnings Q&A Conference July 31, 2025 4:15 AM ET
Company Participants
Maximilian Schöberl - Head of Corporate & Governmental Affairs
Oliver Zipse - Chairman of the Board of Management & CEO
Walter Mertl - Corporate Participant
Member of Management Board of Finance - Corporate Participant
Conference Call Participants
Adrian Yanoshik - Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division
Horst Schneider - BofA Securities, Research Division
José Maria Asumendi - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Michael Punzet - DZ Bank AG, Research Division
Michael John Tyndall - HSBC Global Investment Research
Patrick Hummel - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Samuel Perry - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division
Stephen Michael Reitman - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
Tim Rokossa - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Maximilian Schöberl
Welcome back to our quarterly earnings call. Oliver Zipse and Walter Mertl are also back in the room with me. The line will be open shortly for your questions. The operator will first give you some technical instructions, please?
Question-and-Answer Session
Operator
[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Patrick Hummel at UBS.
Patrick Hummel
Two questions for Walter, please, and Oliver, no offense, but we just met in Munich for the strategic question. So I'll focus on 2 financial ones, if you don't mind. First, regarding the tariff impact, thanks for the quantification. I think the 200 basis points in the second quarter impact, that's clear. If I apply simple math, 150 basis points in the first half and 125 for the full year, that suggests about 100 basis points for the second half.
So I'm just wondering if you would say this 100 basis points run rate for the second half for tariffs should be also a good indication for how things would look
