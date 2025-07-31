In my last analysis of June, the view was to maintain positions in Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV), highlighting its defensive profile, leadership in postpago and fiber, and its dividend policy as reasons not to sell, but also pointing out that
Telefônica Brasil: Valuation Remains Attractive Despite The Rally
Summary
- Telefônica Brasil now offers record margins, sector-leading growth, and robust cash generation, making it a compelling buy after strong Q2 2025 results.
- Its operational efficiency, expanding fiber and digital businesses, and low churn drive superior profitability and position it as a leader in Latin America.
- Despite recent stock highs, the company trades at a persistent valuation discount, with high margins, low leverage, and an attractive, rising dividend yield.
- A defensive profile, strong cash flow, sector-leading margins, and shareholder-friendly policies make VIV an attractive buy with medium-term upside—especially on any price pullback.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.