Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSF) H1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCPK:SBGSF) H1 2025 Earnings Call July 31, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Amit Bhalla - Senior VP & Head of Investor Relations

Hilary Barbara Maxson - Chief Financial Officer

Olivier Blum - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alasdair Leslie - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC.

Andre Kukhnin - UBS Investment Bank

Benedict Uglow - Oxcap

Daniela C. R. de Carvalho e Costa - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Gael de-Bray - Deutsche Bank AG

George Featherstone - Barclays Bank PLC

James Moore - Redburn Atlantic

Jonathan R. Mounsey - BNP Paribas Exane

Martin Wilkie - Citigroup Inc.

Max R. Yates - Morgan Stanley

Philip John Buller - JPMorgan Chase & Co

William Mackie - Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

Welcome to the Schneider Electric’s 2025 Half Year Results Presentation with Olivier Blum, Chief Executive Officer; Hilary Maxson, Chief Financial Officer; and Amit Bhalla, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for standing by. [Operator Instructions] I would like to inform all parties that today’s conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I will now hand you over to Amit Bhalla.

Amit Bhalla

Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to our half year 2025 results presentation and webcast, joined by Olivier and Hilary from Paris. You have already the slides, and we'll go through it, and we'll make sure we have enough time for Q&A. So without further ado, I'll pass it over to Olivier.

Olivier Blum

Thank you, Amit, and good morning to all of you. Always excited to be with you to share our half year results for Schneider Electric. Look, before I start to talk about financials, I'd like to share, and I'm sure you are already aware that Schneider Electric has been ranked for the second time in a row, the most sustainable company in