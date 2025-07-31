Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY) H1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCPK:VEOEY) H1 2025 Earnings Call July 31, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Emmanuelle Menning - Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Finance & Purchasing

Estelle K. Brachlianoff - CEO & Director

Arthur Sitbon - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Bartlomiej Kubicki - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Olly Jeffery - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Yi Shu Ho - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

This call is being recorded on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

This call is being recorded on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Estelle Brachlianoff. Please go ahead.

Estelle K. Brachlianoff

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining this conference call to present Veolia's H1 key figures and I'm accompanied by Emmanuelle Menning, our CFO.

I'm on Slide 4 for the key takeaways. First and foremost, our H1 '25 results are very strong, with Q2 performance in line with Q1. Those results are perfectly in line as well with our annual objectives and enable us to fully confirm our guidance for the year.

In a rather challenging environment, this performance is really a testimony to the strength of our business model of resilience and growth, with a successful combination of stronghold and booster activities and a diversified international portfolio. As you know, the Veolia value creation model is fueled by 3 levers: growth, performance and capital allocation. Those 3 levers were again successfully in action in H1, and I will detail each of them in a minute.

Regarding capital allocation, I would like to highlight that H1 has been particularly dynamic with EUR 2.2 billion of net M&A, invested mainly in our boosters while keeping debt under