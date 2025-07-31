Eurozone Unemployment Remains At All-Time Low Despite Economic Uncertainty

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
  • The European unemployment rate remained stable at 6.2% in May, with the number of unemployed people trending down by 62,000 people.
  • Even though economic growth slowed again in Q2 and uncertainty remained high, the labour market continued to show resilience.
  • The strong eurozone job market has been mainly driven by job growth in the south, whereas northern eurozone economies have seen unemployment run up modestly in recent years.

By Bert Colijn

It is remarkable. Despite all the economic sluggishness and uncertainty in recent years, the eurozone labour market has remained as strong as ever. With unemployment at 6.2%, the domestic economy continues to be supported by historically low unemployment and

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
