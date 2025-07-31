In my last article about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), I raised my rating to "Buy" after I rated Alphabet as a "Hold" in the previous article. I also argued that Alphabet is probably the best company among the Mag7 companies, and
Alphabet Is Quietly Winning The AI War
Summary
- Alphabet remains a 'Buy' due to strong performance across business segments, especially Google Cloud and YouTube, despite a 20% higher stock price.
- Google Cloud continues to deliver high growth and profitability, with a growing backlog and robust demand driving increased capital expenditures.
- YouTube is expanding its market dominance with strong ad and subscription growth and successful monetization of new formats like Shorts.
- Google's search and AI leadership remain intact, with resilient market share, healthy revenue growth, and effective integration of AI into core products.
