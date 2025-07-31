EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 30, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Beatriz Brown-Saenz - Investor Relations Officer

Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado - Executive VP, Treasurer & CFO

Morgan M. Schuessler - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Nathaniel Svensson - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Cristopher David Kennedy - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

James Eric Friedman - Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP, Research Division

John Kimbrough Davis - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Vasundhara Govil - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the EVERTEC Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Beatriz Brown from Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Beatriz Brown-Saenz

Thank you, and good afternoon. With me today are Mac Schuessler, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joaquin Castrillo, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements and should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements contained in our earnings release and the company's most recent periodic SEC report. During today's call, management will provide certain information that will constitute non-GAAP financial measures under SEC rules, such as constant currency revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share and constant currency adjusted earnings per common share. Reconciliations to GAAP measures and certain additional information are also included in today's earnings release and related supplemental slides, which are available in the Investor Relations section of our company website at www.evertecinc.com.

I will now hand the call over to Mac.

Morgan M. Schuessler

Thanks, Beatriz, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm pleased to announce second quarter results that reflect solid revenue growth across all of our