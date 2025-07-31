VDY:CA: Popular On Paper, But Not Hugely Compelling In Our Eyes
Summary
- VDY with over CAD 4B in AUM is the most popular dividend-themed Canadian ETF around, focusing on mainly giant and large-caps with high dividend yields.
- While VDY's yield is attractive at nearly 5%, its risk-adjusted return track record, cost profile, and valuations are less compelling than XDIV, a better-rounded dividend alternative that also measures quality.
- 56% of VDY's holdings comprise financial stocks, and this sector is currently witnessing a higher threshold of loan loss provisioning, leaving less excess cash for dividends.
- VDY has been trading above its key moving averages on the daily chart, but the weekly chart suggests some caution may be warranted.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.