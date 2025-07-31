Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) crushed estimates for its fiscal fourth quarter amid strong growth in the core business Cloud, which caused the company's shares to surge more than 8% after the earnings report card was
Microsoft: Massive Cloud Upswing
Summary
- Microsoft Corporation delivered strong Q4 results, driven by 26% Y/Y growth in Intelligent Cloud and robust free cash flow, sending shares up over 8% in the after-hours market.
- I remain bullish on Microsoft due to its leading Cloud position, accelerating AI CapEx, and ability to translate top-line growth into higher free cash flow.
- Microsoft's Azure has put the Cloud company on a $100B annual free cash flow run-rate.
- Despite a premium valuation, Microsoft's momentum in Cloud and AI justifies a higher P/E multiple, with a fair value estimate of $633 per share.
- The main risk is a slowdown in Intelligent Cloud growth, but overall, MSFT stock remains a top growth play for Cloud and AI exposure.
