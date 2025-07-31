Stellantis: Valuation Makes No Sense

Giacomo Bocanegra
291 Followers

Summary

  • STLA is deeply undervalued, trading at a 68% discount to book and under 4x earnings, despite strong brands and a solid balance sheet.
  • Recent results were rough, but sequential trends are improving with new product launches and recovering volumes, signaling that a turnaround is underway.
  • Tariffs are a real headwind, but their impact is overstated; STLA is better positioned than peers and actively adapting its operations.
  • The risks are clear—tariffs, product execution, and weak Europe—but these are already priced in, making STLA a compelling contrarian value play.

Stellantis Transmission plant. Jeep Gladiator display at the Stellantis plant for Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram. MY:2025

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is one of those stocks that everyone seems to hate right now, and that’s exactly why I like it.

Let’s get the obvious out of the way. Yes, the company just posted a

This article was written by

Giacomo Bocanegra
291 Followers
Giacomo Bocanegra currently serves as portfolio manager for the hedge fund Bocanegra Asset Management LP. Before BAM, Mr. Bocanegra held equity research roles at Lucerne Capital Management and Wells Fargo. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Lawrence University.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About STLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STLA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News