British American Tobacco H1: Stock Price Up, Vuse Disappoints, I Sell Some Shares

Eugenio Catone
Summary

  • British American Tobacco p.l.c.'s share price has surged 46% YTD, outpacing fundamentals and prompting me to trim my position and shift to a Hold rating.
  • Growth in smokeless products remains disappointing, especially compared to Philip Morris, with Vuse sales declining and overall innovation lagging.
  • Debt sustainability has improved significantly, aided by ITC stake sales, and the dividend remains attractive and well-covered at a 54% payout ratio.
  • Despite industry decline, BTI's strong cash flow, buybacks, and dividends make it appealing for passive income, but slow smokeless growth is a concern.

Set of different cigarettes isolated on white

Nastco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI, LSE: BATS) is one of the dividend-paying companies with the greatest weight in my portfolio. For years, I have always considered it a buy or strong buy, but after the recent

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

