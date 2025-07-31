When financial analysts talk about the biggest or most valuable publicly-traded companies in the world, they mean the companies that have the largest market capitalization. Called market cap for short, this is the number you get when you take the price
Market Cap Vs. Dividend Yield For S&P 500 Companies
Summary
- When stocks are grouped together into an index, like the S&P 500, they are often weighted within the index according to their market cap.
