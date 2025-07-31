Beta Bionics, Inc. (BBNX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 29, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Blake Beber - Head of Investor Relations

Sean T. Saint - President, CEO & Director

Stephen H. Feider - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Felipe Raul Lamar - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Frank James Takkinen - Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division

Jeffrey D. Johnson - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Jeffrey Scott Cohen - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Research Division

Matthew Oliver O'Brien - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Michael K. Polark - Wolfe Research, LLC

Stephanie Laura Piazzola - BofA Securities, Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Beta Bionics Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Blake Beber, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Blake Beber

Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for tuning in to Beta Bionics Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Joining me for today's call are Chief Executive Officer, Sean Saint; and Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Feider. Both the replay of this call and the press release discussing our second quarter 2025 results will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website. The replay will be available for approximately 1 year following the conclusion of this call. Information recorded on this call speaks only as of today, July 29, 2025. Therefore, if you are listening to the replay, any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate.

Also on our website is our supplemental second quarter 2025 earnings presentation and updated corporate presentation. We encourage you to refer to those documents for a summary of key metrics and business updates.

Before