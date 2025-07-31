Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCPK:RYCEY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Helen McCabe - CFO & Director

Jeremy Bragg - Head, IR

M. Tufan Erginbilgic - CEO & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin Michael Heelan - BofA Securities

Ian Christopher Douglas-Pennant - UBS Investment Bank

Nick Cunningham - Agency Partners LLP

Jeremy Bragg

Good morning, everyone. I'm Jeremy Bragg, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined today by our CEO, Tufan and our CFO, Helen. So welcome to our 2025 results.

Before we begin, I'm required to show you the safe harbor statement on Slide 2. So in today's presentation, we're going to cover our first half results in detail and our guidance for the full year. So after the presentation, we will take questions from the room and if there's time from our online audience. For those of you in the room, there are microphones in the seat in front of you, you need to press and hold to the button before you speak.

Before I hand over to Tufan, we'd like to show you a short video that highlights the strong progress we've made over the half. So thank you.

[Presentation]

M. Tufan Erginbilgic

Good morning. We continue to transform Rolls-Royce into a high-performing, competitive, resilient and growing business. We are creating a sustainably distinctive business in terms of safety, operational effectiveness, customer service, advantage technologies and products and a distinctive performance culture.

We continue to expand the earnings and cash potential of Rolls-Royce despite the challenges of supply chain and tariffs. Our first half results have been strong with significantly improved financial performance across the group. This has been driven by our transformation program and builds on what we have delivered over the past 2 years.

We made strong operational