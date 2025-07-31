UiPath: Waiting For Agentic AI Catalysts In H2

Jul. 31, 2025 10:32 AM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH) StockPATH
Juxtaposed Ideas
14.12K Followers

Summary

  • There is no denying that PATH has missed the first train for Agentic AI monetization, as observed in the decelerating growth hinted by the management's FY2026 guidance.
  • With competition also heating up, it remains to be seen if PATH may report a renewed H2'25 growth opportunity through the recently released Agentic Automation in April 2025.
  • On the other hand, PATH's market leadership in the RPA market remains compelling, significantly aided by the growing ARR and the rich cash flows.
  • With Agentic AI capabilities not yet factored into its FY2026 guidance, readers may want to pay close attention to the upcoming FQ2'26 earnings call.

Shopping Trolley Growth

Jonathan Kitchen

PATH's Cheap Valuations And Inherent Leadership In RPA Trigger A Potential Rebound Story

We previously covered UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) in April 2025, discussing how the underwhelming FY2026 guidance had triggered growth concerns after the robust 3Y

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
14.12K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PATH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PATH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PATH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News