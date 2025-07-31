My rating for New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) (OTCPK:NWOEF) (9901.HK) is revised to Hold.
I was previously bullish on EDU. This considered re-rating triggers relating to cash distributions and profitability enhancement outlined in the September
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e., buying assets at a discount, e.g., net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e., buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions, and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!