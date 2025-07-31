So far in the Q2 earnings season, we're noticing that investors are severely punishing companies for merely maintaining their full-year guidance outlooks (despite Q2 earnings beats), suggesting that the overbought conditions of the S&P 500 are raising the bar for what constitutes a "good
Fiverr: Upgrading To Buy, As Resilient Growth Supports Deep Value
Summary
- I'm upgrading Fiverr to a "Buy," as the stock's post-earnings drop creates an attractive value opportunity despite ongoing risks.
- Fiverr's upmarket push, strong services revenue growth, and increasing AI project demand support a positive investment thesis.
- Consistent double-digit revenue growth and expanding EBITDA margins highlight Fiverr's operational strength and profitability.
- At just 5.8x EV/FY25 adjusted EBITDA, Fiverr's valuation compensates for risks, offering appealing risk-reward for opportunistic investors.
- To me, this is more of a short-term rebound play, as the company faces longer-term risks from AI and active buyer churn.
