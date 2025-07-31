I'm awarding a Buy to Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) now, versus a Hold earlier.
Its above-consensus 1Q2025 financials and the disappointing decision to leave its guide intact were detailed in my May 1, 2025 article.
Q2 was a beat-and-raise quarter
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!