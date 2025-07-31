Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:EUAD) has seen a massive jump this year -up a scorching 74%-as Europe leans into a new "strategic independence" vis-a-vis the United States. This shift has been good for European arms dealers
EUAD: Take Profits On Europe's Defense Spending Trade
Summary
- EUAD has surged 74% YTD as Europe pivots to strategic independence, a massive benefit to its defense industry.
- The ETF is a unique pure-play on European defense, with concentrated holdings in mega-caps like Airbus, Rheinmetall, BAE, and Thales.
- Massive EU defense spending, looser fiscal policies, and a historic shift toward 'hard power' underpin the investment thesis.
- Yet, despite bullish long-term fundamentals, I expect near-term profit-taking this summer after five months of a hedge fund-driven run-up. Consider locking in gains.
