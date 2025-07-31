Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Eduardo F. Menezes - CEO & Director
Eric Guter - Vice President of Investor Relations
Melissa N. Schaeffer - Executive VP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Christopher S. Parkinson - Wolfe Research, LLC
Daniel Rizzo - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
James Hooper - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
Jeffrey John Zekauskas - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
John Ezekiel E. Roberts - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
John Patrick McNulty - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Joshua David Spector - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Kevin William McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners, LLC
Michael Joseph Sison - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Patrick David Cunningham - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Patrick Duffy Fischer - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Steven Kyle Haynes - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Air Products' Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded at the request of Air Products.
Please note that this presentation and the comments made on behalf of Air Products are subject to copyright by Air Products and all rights are reserved. Beginning today's call is Mr. Eric Guter. Please go ahead.
Eric Guter
Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to Air Products Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Teleconference. This is Eric Guter, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Eduardo Menezes, our Chief Executive Officer; and Melissa Schaeffer, our Chief Financial Officer. After our comments, we will be pleased to answer your questions. Our earnings release and slides for this call are available on our website at investors.airproducts.com.
Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements, including those about earnings and capital expenditure guidance, business outlook and investment opportunities. Please refer to the cautionary
- Read more current APD analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts