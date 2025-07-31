We’re resuming our coverage of Helios Towers plc (OTCPK:HTWSF) following the release of its unaudited results for the first half of 2025. We initiated coverage earlier this year with a publication titled “
Helios Tower: H1 Results Reinforce Our Buy Thesis
Summary
- Helios Towers delivered strong H1 2025 results, with 7% revenue growth, 9% EBITDA growth, and positive free cash flow supporting our buy thesis.
- Margin expansion is driven by increased colocations and a higher tenancy ratio, while deleveraging and lower interest costs strengthen the balance sheet.
- Valuation remains attractive with a potential dividend announcement in the Capital Market Day in November 2025. This could unlock further investor interest.
