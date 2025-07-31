This Makes No Sense

Jul. 31, 2025 11:13 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDX, SPY, DIA, QQQ, IVV, VOO, IWM, , , , , , , , , , , , , , 2 Comments
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Equities continue to rally and are hitting all-time highs on a consistent basis despite many valuation metrics flashing yellow.
  • S&P 500 earnings growth for the second quarter is far lower than the same quarter in 2024, and has largely been driven by continued outperformance from the Magnificent Seven.
  • Earnings growth and profit margins for most of the companies in the S&P 500 are likely to be increasingly impacted as new tariffs take further effect.
  • Asset values have reached the point where they make little sense to me, but I continued to be positioned to take advantage of the continued rally in equities.
  • Why investors should be positioned cautiously and conservatively with equities sporting very stretched valuations is highlighted in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Business hand holding hot chart

shutter_m/iStock via Getty Images

I began this year roughly allocated in one third short-term treasuries within my portfolios. The other two thirds were largely in covered call positions on the few stocks I found in this market with reasonable

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of covered call opportunities in recent quarters.  To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just initiate your free trial into The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen
51.28K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
DIA
--
IVV
--
IWM
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News