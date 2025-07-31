The just-released flash estimate of German inflation for July shows that the disinflationary process continues in baby steps. Headline inflation, according to the national measure, remained unchanged at 2% year-on-year, while the European measure dropped to 1.8% YoY, from 2.0% YoY in
German Inflation Unchanged At 2% In July
Summary
- Headline inflation remained unchanged at 2% year-on-year.
- If the easing of trade tensions lifts uncertainty and increases resilience of the eurozone economy, the debate at the ECB could quickly shift.
- Looking ahead, German and eurozone inflation are likely to fulfil the ECB's old target of below but close to 2%.
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.