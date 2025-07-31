ClearBridge Appreciation ESG Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary
Summary
- Our outlook has improved as softened tariff policy supports near-term economic growth, favoring continued strong performance for stocks despite full market valuations.
- Stock selection in IT, communication services, materials, and energy sectors drove outperformance, while health care and certain IT underweights detracted.
- We have incrementally shifted toward more cyclical sectors, reducing exposure to defensive areas, while maintaining a long-term focus on sustainable earnings growth.
- Top holdings include Microsoft, Nvidia, Meta, and Apple; we remain committed to downside protection and disciplined, multi-year investment decisions.
