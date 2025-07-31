On April 21st, I wrote that the Efficient Market Portfolio Plus (NYSEARCA:EMPB) ETF is "breathtaking in its results." Since writing those words, EMPB maintained its significant outperformance over the S&P 500 since inception
3 Reasons EMPB Could Become An Important Long/Short ETF
Summary
- EMPB ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 by 10%, showcasing resilience during market shocks and rapid recoveries.
- The fund's unique, systematic long/short sector approach delivers robust, repeatable results in volatile environments.
- EMPB's ability to sidestep downturns and capture rallies sets it apart from traditional asset managers focused on asset gathering.
- Systematic outperformance like EMPB's deserves investor attention and AUM growth.
