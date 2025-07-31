Qualcomm Q3: Growing Automotive And IoT For Business Diversification
Summary
- I reiterate my Buy rating on Qualcomm Incorporated stock, with a fair value estimate of $183 per share, driven by strong non-handset growth.
- Qualcomm’s acquisition of Alphawave Semi and partnerships with Xiaomi and Aetina expand its AI, automotive, and IoT market presence.
- Q3 FY25 results showed double-digit growth in automotive and IoT, supporting management’s $22 billion FY29 revenue target for these segments.
- Key QCOM risks include U.S.-China trade tensions and Apple’s in-house modem development, but diversification efforts should mitigate long-term handset reliance.
